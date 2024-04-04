Insight Advisors LLC PA Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.0 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.87. 519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,915. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $33.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54.

