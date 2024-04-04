Insight Advisors LLC PA Invests $214,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $111.31. 346,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.