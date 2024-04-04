Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $392,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 76,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 197,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 592,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after purchasing an additional 106,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $601,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.34. 239,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,374. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1988 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

