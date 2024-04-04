Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $342,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

SPEM remained flat at $36.49 during midday trading on Thursday. 653,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,755. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

