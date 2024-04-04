Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 35 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 45.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $19.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $486.31. 477,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,170. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $508.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.13. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.17%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. UBS Group upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (up previously from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.66.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

