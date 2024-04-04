Insider Selling: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells 5,444 Shares of Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $235,670.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Michael David Dunn sold 7,051 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,295.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 7,504 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $311,866.24.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael David Dunn sold 74,198 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $3,390,106.62.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $2,993,250.16.

Shares of SYM opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.30 and a beta of 1.91. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Softbank Group CORP. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Symbotic by 202.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 696,727 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after buying an additional 690,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Symbotic by 759.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 338,975 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter worth approximately $6,538,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

