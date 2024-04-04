Insider Selling: Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Senior Officer Sells 12,515 Shares of Stock

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 12,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total value of C$99,869.70.

Jared Andrew Renton Ducs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 3,933 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$29,182.86.

Shares of TSE:SGY traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.98. 337,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,116. Surge Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44. The firm has a market cap of C$802.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.53.

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.53). Surge Energy had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of C$168.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.9255702 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGY shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.79.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Sparky properties located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Carbonates properties located in the Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan; the Manitoba properties located in the west of Brandon, Manitoba; and the Minors properties located across the Alberta and Saskatchewan.

