Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC) President Sells 6,606 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $89,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at $809,293.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Tammy Mccomic sold 394 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $4,743.76.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MXC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.69. 12,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.69. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mexco Energy ( NYSE:MXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mexco Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Mexco Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MXC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.