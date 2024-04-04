Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Sells 35,904 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $922,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,661,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,675,303.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HashiCorp alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Armon Dadgar sold 10,241 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $280,500.99.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $783,425.28.

On Friday, February 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $826,510.08.

On Monday, January 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $787,733.76.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HCP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.66. 1,511,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,977. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $36.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,768 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.