Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Sells 35,904 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $922,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,661,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,675,303.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 21st, Armon Dadgar sold 10,241 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $280,500.99.
  • On Thursday, February 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $783,425.28.
  • On Friday, February 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $826,510.08.
  • On Monday, January 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $787,733.76.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HCP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.66. 1,511,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,977. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,768 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HashiCorp from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.77.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

