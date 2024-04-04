Insider Selling: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan David Kemp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.04), for a total transaction of £11,220 ($14,084.86).

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

LON:BAG opened at GBX 585 ($7.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 541.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 516.74. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 446 ($5.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 591.75 ($7.43). The company has a market cap of £655.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is 4,333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.55) price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAG

A.G. BARR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.