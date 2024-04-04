Insider Buying: Talisman Mining Limited (ASX:TLM) Insider Purchases 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

Talisman Mining Limited (ASX:TLM – Get Free Report) insider Kerry Harmanis bought 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$261,800.00 ($170,000.00).

Talisman Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 24.24.

Talisman Mining Company Profile

Talisman Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company explores for base metals and other minerals, including copper, gold, and nickel. Its flagship project is the Lachlan copper-gold project located New South Wales. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

