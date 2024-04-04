InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

IPO stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$2.03 and a 1 year high of C$2.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$226.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.39.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of C$47.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.2850299 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on InPlay Oil

About InPlay Oil

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.