Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Holdings Increased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 95.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 603.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS KOCT opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

