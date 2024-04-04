Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Down 7.2%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.03. 1,165,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,266,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.85.
Get Our Latest Report on Infinera
Infinera Stock Performance
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. Analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Infinera by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Infinera
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Cheap Stocks that Insiders Bought in Q1
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- How to Use an Options Call Butterfly for Rangebound Stocks
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3M Spun Off Its Health Division, Is It Still A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.