indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.66. 204,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,435,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on INDI. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.15.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,208 shares in the company, valued at $211,278.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,278.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,709,612.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,491 shares of company stock worth $1,153,936. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

