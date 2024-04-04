Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $37,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.06. 1,283,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,752. The company has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.28 and its 200 day moving average is $121.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

