IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.

IG Group Stock Performance

Shares of IGGHY stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. IG Group has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74.

IG Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.1522 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. IG Group’s payout ratio is 62.58%.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

