IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 535.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

IceCure Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICCM traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,925. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.41. IceCure Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IceCure Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IceCure Medical in the second quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICCM. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Thursday.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

