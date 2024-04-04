Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Humacyte in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Humacyte Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HUMA opened at $3.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Humacyte by 126.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Humacyte by 139.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 207,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the second quarter worth about $1,144,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

