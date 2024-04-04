HSBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $71.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,401,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

