Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 349 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $147.20 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $93.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $160.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.01.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.79.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

