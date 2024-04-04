Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $211.80 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $212.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.42 and its 200 day moving average is $187.42.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

