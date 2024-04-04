Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 434,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $351.39 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.62.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

