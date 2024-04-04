Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Shell by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 1.0% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

SHEL stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $227.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $70.53.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

