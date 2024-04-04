Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of American Water Works worth $17,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 105,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in American Water Works by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.5 %

AWK stock opened at $118.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.