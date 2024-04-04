Howland Capital Management LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,076 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. American National Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $59.20 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

