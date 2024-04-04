Howland Capital Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $207,094.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $207,094.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $4,095,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

