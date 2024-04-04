Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

