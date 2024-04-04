Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $90.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Several research firms have commented on GEHC. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

