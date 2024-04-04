Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 1,217 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $41,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.00.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $576.39 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $219.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $568.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.10%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

