Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $30,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,780,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,362,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL stock opened at $452.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $479.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.56. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.37 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

