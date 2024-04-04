Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $241.55 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.