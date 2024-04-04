Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 55,464 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,464 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $33,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $267.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.05 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

