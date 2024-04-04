Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 76 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $448.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

