Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 727 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIW. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,616 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 273,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW stock opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $102.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.63.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

