Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 428 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. Cowa LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 13,179,463 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 30,762.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,713,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after buying an additional 1,708,224 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 569,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after buying an additional 76,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,391,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 340,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.