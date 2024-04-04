Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 3,453 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTI opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.