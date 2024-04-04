Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 171 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $177.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

