Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 140 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $214.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $267.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.77 and a 200 day moving average of $222.39.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.03%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.