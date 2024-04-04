Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $241.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.37 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

