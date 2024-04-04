Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $406.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

