Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $84.32 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

