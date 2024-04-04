Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases 394 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $82.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

