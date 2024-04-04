Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 71,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,811,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

