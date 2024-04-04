Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 178,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $976,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $826.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

