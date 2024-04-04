Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $113,000 in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGRO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 126.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $71.30.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.