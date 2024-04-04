Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $89,000 Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,628.9% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 231,583 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.8% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 431,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 181,846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,734,000 after acquiring an additional 130,520 shares during the period.

Shares of FV stock opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.83. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $57.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

