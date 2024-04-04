Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,346 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $25.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.