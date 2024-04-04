Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $540,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.