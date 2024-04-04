Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $193,000 Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.
iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS:USHY opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.
iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Cheap Stocks that Insiders Bought in Q1
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Use an Options Call Butterfly for Rangebound Stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3M Spun Off Its Health Division, Is It Still A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.