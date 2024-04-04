Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $193,000 Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USHY opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

